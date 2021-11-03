Outside of California, Virginia put Kamala Harris’ campaign skills to the test. Her political party was defeated.

When Democrat Terry McAuliffe was defeated in his campaign to become Virginia’s next governor, the first big test of Vice President Kamala Harris’ popularity among Democratic voters beyond her home state ended in a loss for the party.

In the weeks preceding up to the contested election, Harris and numerous other high-profile Democrats campaigned alongside McAuliffe, as well as visiting New Jersey, the other state where a governor election was conducted on November 2. While incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy had a large lead in the polls before into the election in New Jersey, McAuliffe’s initial lead dwindled in the final days of the campaign, with Republican Glenn Youngkin eking out a tiny edge on Election Day.

Many lawmakers see the Virginia contest as a litmus test for Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections. During the 2022 election cycle, Republicans will try to take control of one or both chambers of Congress, which are presently controlled by Democrats.

Prior to the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, Harris was summoned to her home state of California to campaign for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was facing a recall election in mid-September. Harris went to California to campaign for Newsom not only as the reigning vice president, but also as a former California senator, San Francisco district attorney, and state attorney general, all of which she was elected to. The recall movement was ultimately lost, with roughly 62 percent of voters opting to keep Newsom in office for the remainder of his term.

California’s gubernatorial recall election, one of only two in the state’s history, was seen as a litmus test for Democrats after they won control of both the White House and the Senate in 2020. While the recall election in California asked voters whether they wanted their existing governor to be removed from office before the end of his term, the election in Virginia asked people to choose which candidate they wanted to lead their state for the next full term.

In addition, Virginia provided the vice president with his first opportunity to campaign for a Democratic candidate in a close election outside of the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.