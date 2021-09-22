Outside McDonald’s, a man was attacked with a bottle in a “vicious and unjustified attack.”

In Kirkby, a guy was hit in the head with a bottle in a “vicious and unjustified” attack.

After the incident at McDonald’s in Kirkby Town Centre, the man, in his 50s, required hospital treatment for his injuries.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, police were summoned to complaints of a man being assaulted outside the fast food restaurant on Irlan Road.

Detectives looking into the attack have published a CCTV photograph of a guy they believe may be able to assist them.

“We believe the man seen may have significant information to assist our investigations,” said Jackie Guinness, a detective inspector with Merseyside police.

“This appears to have been a brutal and unprovoked attack, which thankfully did not result in more serious injuries, which could have easily happened.

“We will take action based on your information, so contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, which is fully independent of the police.”

Use the hashtag #MerPolCC on Twitter or the hashtag #MerseysidePoliceContactCentre on Facebook to contact the police.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.