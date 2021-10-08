Outside McDonald’s, a group of lads assist a man in fulfilling his mother’s dying desire.

A man who was about to say his final goodbyes to his mother wants to thank two adolescents who made it possible.

When Marius Geurts realized he had misplaced his phone on Stanley Road in Bootle on Sunday, he burst into tears.

Two days later, the 43-year-old was scheduled to fly to Holland to see his 62-year-old mother, who is getting end-of-life care.

However, he was concerned that he wouldn’t be allowed to travel because he had misplaced his phone, which included his boarding passes and coronavirus vaccine certificates.

“[Our] infant kicked his shoes and socks off outside Cash Converters, and as he bent down to pick them up, it must have fallen out of his pocket,” Marius’ partner, Terri Angela Gallagher, told The Washington Newsday.

“The baby was wailing, and Stanley Road was busy, so he didn’t hear it fall to the floor.”

“When he arrived home, he was in such a bad mood. He was crying because he clearly believed he wouldn’t be able to go [to Holland].

“I’ve lost my phone, and it has all my tickets on it,” he explained.

Marius’ family had spent roughly £370 on two one-way tickets to Amsterdam for Marius and their 19-month-old son to travel over at the last minute to meet his mother, whose ultimate wish was to see her grandchild one last time, according to Terri.

“She prepared a bucket list, and the last item on it was to see her grandchild – our little boy,” she said.

Terri said she called Marius’ phone after he returned home without it on Sunday, and two “young lads” answered.

They met Marius across the street from McDonald’s on Stanley Road and handed him the phone back.

“They even tried to check through his phone for emergency contacts,” Terri added.

“We’re just grateful that they answered the phone and were honest with us.”

“Marius stated that it is not about the phone, but rather about the tickets. We’re confident he wouldn’t have been able to go [to Holland]if it hadn’t been for it.” Terri is hoping to locate down the guys and thank them for returning the phone and rewarding them for their generosity.

She told everyone what had transpired. “The summary has come to an end.”