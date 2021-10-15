Outside McDonald’s, a father ‘tied down an attacker’ who kicked a teen in the head.

Outside of Mcdonalds, a passerby held down a 'attacker' who 'kicked a teenager in the head.'

The unidentified Liverpool man was strolling up Lord Street in Liverpool City Centre when he overheard a group of individuals arguing near the McDonalds.

He then claimed to have witnessed three black-clad individuals kicking another man in a green coat in the head.

At roughly 1.45 p.m., the wild altercation was caught on camera, and the footage begins with a large crowd of people gathered around and a man with a green coat on the ground.

“Three lads started attacking these two companions, a lad in a green coat and a girl, and they wouldn’t stop,” the man explained.

“I couldn’t stand by and watch, so I grabbed one of the black-clad lads and held him down.”

“I couldn’t agree with those who said ‘let them get on with it.’ “It could’ve been my child.” During the brawl, a man with a walking stick is pushed over and falls down before getting up.

The person with the green coat rises from his or her seat and flees the conflict.

Bystanders can be heard shouting and screaming as they attempt to break up the fight.

The man who helped break up the altercation described how the brawl continued after the group made their way to the HSBC bank.

“I tried to break it up again with another individual, and the cops arrived about ten minutes later,” he claimed.

“I’m not sure how badly the person was hurt because he walked away as the situation settled down.”

It was unclear whether anyone was hurt when Merseyside Police were contacted for comment.