Outside fancy dress shops in Liverpool’s city center, there are massive ‘Primark-style’ lineups.

Huge lines have formed in Liverpool’s city centre as consumers seek out last-minute Halloween costumes.

Even though Halloween isn’t until tomorrow, many people will be enjoying the macabre event this tonight.

Some customers will have been saving their costumes for weeks, but others will be heading into the city center today to get their hands on one.

26 terrifying, simple, and brilliant pumpkin carving ideas for kids and adults

Hundreds of people queued outside the fancy dress retailers Lili Bizarre and Smiffys today.

This afternoon, shoppers formed a line outside Lili Bizarre on Tarleton Street, with more than 100 people waiting to enter the store. The line snakes its way down the shop window before bending around and returning to Kurt Geiger.

“There is a large queue outside the fancy dress shop in Liverpool city centre,” one person wrote on Twitter. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before #Halloween.”

The waits for the fancy dress retailers were also described as “Primark type” by shoppers. “Mad lineups for the fancy dress shops in town,” one guy said. “Primark fashion.” “Was on Bold St before,” wrote another. Smiffy’s fancy dress shop must have had a 50-meter line. “Adult humans.” Liverpool’s Halloween parade begins at 4.30 p.m. tomorrow, October 31, at the Bombed Out Church before continuing through the city center and ending at 9 p.m. at Liverpool ONE.