Outside Camp and Furnace, a man went on a frenzy, hitting people with a metal rod.

A man dashed along a city center street wielding a huge metal stick, which he used to strike passers-by.

At 1.10 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to Greenland Street, just outside Camp and Furnace.

According to authorities, a big group of males began fighting, and security at the event attempted to interfere.

A gang of men brawls in the mayhem of the city center, which was seen on video.

During the struggle, however, one of the members of the group was able to obtain a heavy metal rod, which he used to attack security personnel.

An eyewitness captured video of the large group fighting and one man collapsing on the road.

A man in a blue jacket swings the metal pole, which looks to make touch with the man on the road, while he is on the floor.

The man holding the pole is then seen sprinting along Greenland Street after three others.

A number of people, including the man holding the rod, can be seen going around parked automobiles.

A woman can be seen walking down the road in the video, and the man looks to be attempting to shoot her.

A brawl breaks out between the men once more, with the pole colliding with someone else.

It is then dropped on the floor, where it is picked up by another individual.

Before the video ends, the gang disperses.

Two of the members of the group sustained head injuries that included swelling and wounds.

Another member of the security team was assaulted; he was not physically hurt, but he was shaken and distressed.

Prior to the arrival of the police, the perpetrators fled into the city.

An investigation is under underway, and witness interviews are being conducted.

“I would ask to anyone who was in the area of Greenland Street at around 1.10 a.m. on Sunday who saw this event or has any information that could assist the inquiry to contact us,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“Fortunately, no one was gravely hurt in this incident, but utilizing a metal pole may have resulted in far more dangerous results.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 2100702768.

A request for comment was made to Camp and Furnace.