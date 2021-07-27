Outside a pub, a thug rags a woman’s head back by her hair after ‘fat shaming’ her.

A woman was attacked as she got into a cab after being ‘fat shamed’ outside a club after being harassed by a group of men.

The incident, which occurred in Birkenhead in the early hours of Friday morning, is being investigated by Merseyside Police (July 23).

The 34-year-old woman was allegedly drinking with pals in Molly’s Chambers Bar and Kitchen on Bridge Street when they were approached by a group of people who attempted to engage them in conversation.

Later, as the woman attempted to get into her cab, three guys began verbally abusing her and attempted to get into her taxi, according to police.

One of the males is claimed to have opened the taxi door, causing her possessions to fall out. One of the males is said to have pulled her hair when she got out to retrieve them.

Fortunately, the woman was able to re-enter the cab, which then proceeded to drive away.

Following the traumatic event, the woman turned to Facebook for assistance in locating the man who had attacked her.

“All night they had attempted to speak to me and my friends, and we just ignored them,” she said of an earlier encounter with the guys that allegedly led up to the attack.

“Later, this same individual verbally insulted me and four of my companions because I was getting into the taxi I had rented with his two friends.

“Then this one started to target me with abuse since I was the obese one, before finally reaching over and snatching my head and forcing it backwards with my hair.”

The man who yanked the woman’s hair is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, with a thin frame and standing at 6ft 2in tall. He was also reportedly dressed in a green polo shirt and pants.

Another man, described as white, of massive size, in his mid-30s, with dark hair and a beard, hurled verbal abuse. He was dressed in white jeans and a blue and white striped top.

A third individual who was a member of the organization. “The summary has come to an end.”