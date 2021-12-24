Outside a pub, a man sliced his face in front of horrified patrons.

Last weekend, a guy was slashed across the face outside a pub, resulting in significant injuries.

On Saturday, December 18, at 10 p.m., the victim was assaulted in front of a large crowd of people who were enjoying a Christmas drink.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries when emergency services arrived outside the Jubliee Inn on Hatton Hill Road in Litherland.

In a child exploitation drug network, a man recruited a teenager.

He was released from the hospital today, according to police, but the outcome could have been ‘catastrophic.’

Detectives are looking for leads on the culprit, who they believe is a white man in his 20s with curly brown hair.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a black Volvo S60.

Paul Gillies, a detective inspector, said: “This would have been a terrible situation for anyone to watch, and we’re doing everything we can to discover the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

“Such acts of aggression in our neighborhoods can have disastrous consequences and will not be condoned.

“We know that many individuals were in the vicinity outside the bar on Saturday evening who may have witnessed the incident, so please let us know if you saw anything or if you caught any mobile phone footage. You may have information that is crucial to our inquiry.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the Hatton Hill area on Saturday and have dashcam film, please check it and contact us if you notice anything suspect. Anyone who may have observed a black Volvo S60 in the vicinity is especially welcome to contact us.

“Whether you come forward directly to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers, please let us know so that we can act.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is requested to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 21000874479.

You can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.