Outside a pensioner’s home, a fire has engulfed the trees.

As a tree outside caught fire, residents raced to assist an elderly man in leaving his home.

On numerous streets in Norris Green and Clubmoor, trees were set ablaze.

Before the fire department arrived, residents used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. The fire was captured on film.

On Monday, September 13, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it was called to Wapshare Road.

“Crews were contacted at 9.49pm and on scene at 9.50pm,” a representative for the service told The Washington Newsday. Two fire engines were dispatched.

“When crews arrived, they discovered a conifer tree that had caught fire. To put out the fire, firefighters employed high-pressure hose reel jets.

“At 10.16 p.m., fire crews left the scene.

Merseyside Police were also present.”

“We were informed by Mersey Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) at around 9.10pm [on]Monday 13th September, following complaints that trees had been set alight deliberately in separate instances near Clubmoor,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

Lowerson Crescent, Wapshare Road, and Townsend Avenue are said to be the locations of the occurrences.

“No one has been wounded, and no homes have been damaged,” says the statement.

“In the local neighborhood, CCTV and witness inquiries have been conducted, and the investigations are still ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000639068,” says the statement.