Outside a pensioner’s home, a daughter organizes a one-woman protest against a 5G mast.

A “wonderful” 90-year-old woman claims she returned home from her vacation to find a 5G mast being built outside her home.

Pat Johnson, a grandmother and great-grandmother, resides on Pankhurst Road in Bootle.

Gaynor Johnson-Dunn, her daughter, claims her mother is “weak” and “being let down badly” by the installation.

According to Gaynor, who spoke to the ECHO, “Fifty-seven people filed complaints with the city council, requesting that the mast not be placed so close to their homes.

“That was two years ago, and the residents assumed they had been heard because they had not heard anything since.

“Until Monday, June 7, when trucks arrived and began digging a large hole.

“My sister called me upset because our mother had gone on a much-needed vacation and had no idea what she would find when she returned.

“I’ve been quietly protesting at the site as a single lady.

“Many individuals have stopped to walk or drive by to show their support. Many residents have joined me and shared their tales on how the mast’s location will negatively impact them.

“My mother is 90 years old and frail. She’s an amazing person who is adored by everyone on the estate.

“She was a blood donor volunteer, a friend of St. George’s Hall, and a Croxteth Hall volunteer. She’s a wonderful woman who is being let down dreadfully.”

Sefton Council, however, says its planning committee “sought all reasonable measures to resolve issues” raised by objectors.

A council spokeswoman said: “This planning decision was made in accordance with the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“Sefton Council has sought all reasonable measures to resolve issues raised during the planning application process and found the planning balance was in favour of an approval.

“The Council’s Highways team are monitoring the on-going works, now underway, to ensure that they are carried out in accordance with the agreed conditions and have been in contact with local residents to discuss their concerns.

"Enforcement.