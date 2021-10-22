Outside a New York City elementary school, a wild video show shootout has erupted.

The New York Police Department released video of two groups of unidentified individuals exchanging gunshots near an elementary school on a Bronx street corner.

The event was captured on tape shortly before 3 p.m. in early October, according to surveillance footage.

“As shown on video, one group contained three males and one shooter,” the NYPD said in an emailed statement to The Washington Newsday. “The other party was made up of two males and a single gunner.” The suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, according to authorities. The event, which occurred at the intersection of East 150 Street and Cedar Lane, resulted in no injuries.

Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School students were ready to be dismissed for the day when Principal Dr. Khalek Kirkland told CW affiliate PIX11 News that the school had been placed on lockdown after receiving information from the nearby police.

Kirkland told PIX11 News, “The crime is awful, and we simply want to make sure that our academics are protected.”

He went on to say that no students had left the facility, and that the families picking up their children were also safe.

According to the news agency, the school educates approximately 800 children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

People with information regarding the suspects are asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Spanish hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A Reckless Endangerment is being sought near the corner of East 150 Street and Cedar Lane. On 10/05/21 @ 2:50 PM, #Bronx @NYPD44pct Reward up to $3500 if you can identify two groups of unidentifiable individuals who fired gunshots at each other. Have you seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS for more information. CONFIDENTIALITY IS GUARANTEED ON ALL CALLS! pic.twitter.com/FyJMSm7tNu — New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) 21st of October, 2021 According to the New York Police Department’s records, there were 1,271 gunshot incidents registered in the city in 2021. A total of 412 of these occurrences occurred in the Bronx.

Officers also claimed that on Wednesday, a man allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the face and struck a 15-year-old who attempted to interfere.

The attack took occurred in Stuyvesant Square on Wednesday about noon, according to Washington Newsday. An enigma. This is a condensed version of the information.