Outside a Florida restaurant, a toddler sees a large alligator in the sewer and calls it a ‘Turtle.’

A guy from Jacksonville, Florida, described how his 2-year-old son discovered a “turtle” in a sewer outside a restaurant, which turned out to be a massive alligator.

On October 19, Joseph Brenner shared a photo on Reddit that clearly shows the critter lurking beneath the grates is a considerably larger and toothier lizard.

“My 2 year old son glanced down into the sewer outside the restaurant and exclaimed ‘turtle’ not quite,” the father captioned the photo.

The shot has subsequently been banned from the “Unexpected” subreddit because it violates the page’s rules, which state that posts must be gifs or videos.

Brenner, on the other hand, has given the photos to The Washington Newsday.

In addition, he posted a video in which he expresses his surprise at seeing the reptile.

He exclaims in the video: “Take a look at what’s going on in the sewer outside of Cantina. There’s a giant alligator on the loose, and it’s as active as hell.” “Hello Mr. Alligator!” a small boy’s voice may be heard saying. Before it was taken down, the photo had received over 10,100 upvotes on Reddit.

More than 210 individuals commented on the unexpected snap.

Reddiculed, for example, wrote: “Your child is an excellent scout. Believe in his instincts.” “At least he was in the general reptile category,” another Redditor, MachinistDadFTW, wrote. In the Spotlight In the Sewer, There’s an Alligator Outside a Florida restaurant, an alligator was found in the sewage.

“Huh well, I guess there are alligators in the sewers,” rettydragongal admitted. “Never imagined that rumor would be proven true, even if it’s just a one in a million case scenario.”

Posted by Luke-townsend-1999: "In fact, alligators and turtles are closely related! But, because reptile evolution is a bit crazy, it's even closer to birds." Yetzer hara penned the following: "That gator is large enough to have spent a long time in that one location. He never has to move because food and drink are delivered to him straight." "I laughed out loud at this, thank you," Funky-Monk said. "Should've seen my expression, I said no way [there's] a turtle, 'holy s*** a gator,'" Brenner said.