Outside a convenience store in Washington, D.C., a boy and four others were shot.

On Tuesday morning, five individuals were shot outside a convenience store in Washington, D.C., including a 13-year-old kid.

The incident was confirmed to the press by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. It happened around 9 a.m. inside a shop in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, according to reports.

In addition to the teenage kid, there were two men and two women among the five victims. When police got on the scene, all of the victims were claimed to be conscious and breathing. At this moment, their identities have not been revealed.

“It doesn’t matter what ward you live in in our city—if someone fires into a crowd of people, killing five innocent individuals in this case, that’s unacceptable,” said D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. “I’m asking with the community to assist me. This is completely inappropriate. This could be anyone’s child, their mother, father, sister, or brother out at 8:38 in the morning.”

Witnesses to the shooting stated it appeared to be completely random. The motive for the shooter’s actions has yet to be determined by investigators on the site.

Police are looking for a Black male suspect between the ages of 5 and 7, who is dressed in a black hoodie, grey sneakers, and blue pants.