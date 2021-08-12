Outside a chip store, a disabled guy was attacked by two thugs.

A crippled man was savagely abused by two thugs who lured him to a meeting before assaulting him outside a chippy, leaving him with horrible face injuries.

Johnathan Morris, 27, was expecting to meet a friend when he was jumped by two attackers and left injured and with a shattered cheek bone.

During the five-minute assault, he was hit in the face, kicked, and stamped on repeatedly while lying on the ground.

Johnathan has Noonan Syndrome, which is comparable to Down’s Syndrome and causes him to have a variety of learning issues.

At around 10 p.m. on August 1, CCTV filmed the horrific attack outside the Olympus fish and chip store on Great Moor Street in Bolton, Gtr Mcr.

Without any means of defense, Johnathan crawled to safety, where a bus driver eventually stopped to assist him before phoning the cops.

Since then, the community has rallied around the football-crazed victim, especially his beloved Bolton Wanderers, where he attends games dressed as the club’s mascot Lofty the Lion.

Sasha Hamilton, 28, Johnathan’s sister-in-law, said she was traumatized after seeing his bleeding face while he was crying and wailing in pain.

She claims the ‘disgusting goons’ have taken away Johnathan’s trust and independence, which he had fought so hard to earn over the years, and he is now scared to leave the house.

“I am beyond horrified, I feel sick, and I am enraged that they put him through so much pain,” Sasha, from Bolton, Gtr Mcr., stated.

“Seeing him so bloody and in such anguish was quite awful.

“He was screaming and shouting after the attack because he was so furious.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking since it took us so long to build his confidence and independence.

“He’s been betrayed and robbed of all his trust.

“He now refuses to leave the house because he is so terrified.”

Sasha states that a few nights before the assault, Johnathan had a quarrel with an unnamed buddy after a night out at the pub.

She claimed the friend called Johnathan and asked to meet outside the chippy to organize the attack.

Following the incident, Johnathan was transported to the hospital, where x-rays revealed that he had sustained serious injuries.