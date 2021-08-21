Outside a B&M branch, two people were injured in a ‘distressing’ knife fight.

A knife battle broke out outside a B&M store this afternoon, and two guys were slashed.

Following allegations of a brawl near the Norwich Way branch, police were dispatched to Kirkby town centre.

The event resulted in the arrest of two males, both of whom were hurt.

One of the males was stabbed in the neck, while the other was stabbed in the wrist.

As police investigations continue, a stretch of the roadway has been sealed off.

At roughly 1.40 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the area.

“This will have been a traumatic thing to observe and appears to be an isolated incident, the reasons for which we are keeping an open mind,” Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said.

“Because both males have been apprehended and the alleged weapons have been recovered, there is no longer any threat to the community.

“As we do our investigation, I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time of the event and witnessed, heard, or recorded any details on a device to come forward.

“Knife crime can be devastating to victims, so let us know if you know where such weapons are carried, housed, or utilized in criminal activity.

“Anything you advise us to keep the neighborhoods safe will be implemented.”

The guys were detained on suspicion of Section 18 wounding, affray, and offensive weapon possession.

Both are said to be in their forties.

Two knives were discovered nearby and collected for forensic analysis by police.

*Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on 101 or via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre).

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online here.