Outrage over a photo of a booth at Michigan College giving away free masks to’minorities only.’

People responded negatively to a banner announcing a project undertaken by a student at Michigan State University, which they claimed was meant at publicizing the discrepancies in COVID-19 care between white and minority communities.

The experiment was designed as a sort of media activism, according to the student, who stated on Twitter that “the reactions are the goal of the project.”

I went on to say that this is exactly how the actual world operates. The purpose of this experiment was to elicit a negative response from my white colleagues and a good response from minorities. Definitely, the mission was completed. "The purpose of this experiment was to elicit a negative response from my white colleagues and a positive response from minorities. Certainly, the mission has been completed" they penned

The experiment was scheduled to take place on campus on Tuesday afternoon. The student tweeted a picture of a placard at the front of a table that read, “ONLY MINORITIES are eligible for free masks and gloves!! WHITE PEOPLE GET $10 PER ITEM!!” “I’m working on an annoying project, so what I’m about to tweet is solely for documentation purposes. It’s a forgery!! “Please don’t report it because it’s a type of tactical media,” they tweeted before the experiment started, adding, “and I also don’t want to get expelled for discrimination.”” The experiment’s purpose was to “show how the epidemic has harmed minorities and disabled people more than other groups,” according to the student. “I wanted to portray how it feels to be discriminated against because of one’s skin color or disability.” They indicated that minority communities have a greater rate of COVID-19 mortality than white persons. Several studies have found that minority populations are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection than white people, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Black people, Native Americans and Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have greater COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 persons than white Americans, according to a presentation of CDC statistics from Emory University.

