Outrage over a commercial depicting women as cows.

After producing an advertisement depicting women as cows, a South Korean dairy firm has apologized.

The advertisement was aired on YouTube in late September by Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea’s largest milk producer.

After the corporation removed the film, an upload of it became viral, prompting debate over the objectification of women in advertising as well as the man’s actions in the commercial.

A man can be seen hiking in a wooded location with camera gear in the footage. “We finally managed to capture them on video in a place of spotless cleanliness,” says a male voice in the commercial. The cameraman then comes to a halt to film a group of women dressed all in white drinking water from a river that runs through the woods. A closeup of a woman drinking water from a leaf is also included.

The movie then shifted to the same group of ladies in various postures in an open field, with the man behind the camera accidently stepping on a twig and announcing his presence to the women.

“Clean water, organic feed, 100 percent pure Seoul Milk,” the commercial concludes. “Organic milk from an organic ranch in Cheongyang’s peaceful countryside.” Following a response on social media, the firm issued an apology.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who was offended by the milk advertising that aired on the 29th of last month,” it said.

“We are taking this problem seriously and will undertake an internal investigation as well as take further precautions to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

“We apologise and bow our heads.”

Illegal filming, also known as “molka,” has long been a concern in South Korea. Minji Lee of BBC South Korea addressed her background with the topic in the BBC show The Fifth Floor in 2018.

“There are two types of molka, ones that are held by persons on public transportation and those that are planted in public toilets,” she explained.

“Normally, when these recordings are shot, they are released illegally on the internet.”

“Many sociologists believe that some men watch these films in order to exert control over women.

“They believe that seeing women in a vulnerable state on the toilet makes them feel empowered.”

She also mentioned it. This is a condensed version of the information.