Outrage erupts as a gay woman is diagnosed with “homosexuality” during a hospital visit.

On Monday, a gay lady in Spain went to see a doctor about a monthly problem and received a printed diagnosis that stated “Current illness: homosexual,” infuriating her family and LGBTQ groups.

The incident occurred at the Reina Sofia hospital in Murcia City, Spain, according to elDiario.es, a Spanish online newspaper. The woman’s family and an LGBT collective in south-east Spain were outraged, demanding answers and an apology.

The doctor requested whether he may put her daughter’s sexual orientation in his report, and her daughter accepted, believing it was vital information, according to the 19-year-mother, old’s who was identified in the Spanish paper’s reporting as “Santi.”

Santi’s daughter told the publication that she was surprised to see that her homosexuality was listed as an illness in the medical report.

According to The Guardian, Santi’s daughter stated, “At first, I thought it was hilarious, but it just isn’t.”

Santi and her daughter reportedly debated whether or not to report the incident and ultimately opted to contact the local LGBT group Galactyco. Following that, the organization wrote to the health ministry, seeking an urgent explanation and an apology to the sufferer.

Galactyco accused Murcia’s regional government, Murcian health service, and Murcia’s regional health ministry of ignoring the patient’s legal rights by failing to apply a law that protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Despite the fact that the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses in 1990, some specialists in Murcia’s health service still regard sexual orientation as a disease,” Galactyco’s statement stated.

“Our organization has received several allegations of demeaning treatment as a result of sexual or gender orientation,” Galactyco continued. “We find it worrisome, inappropriate, and unbearable that there are specialists today who are in charge of our health but overlook LGBTI people’s realities.” The health service in Murcia acknowledged to elDiario that they had been informed of the incident and that “all essential actions will be taken to fully establish the facts and proceed accordingly.” According to a spokesman for the service, an error occurred while taking the test. This is a condensed version of the information.