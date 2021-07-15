Outrage at the driver’s ‘unbelievable’ sentence after killing his three-year-old son.

People are upset that a retired HGV driver was allowed to walk free after pleading guilty to the terrible death of a father of three children.

According to the Manchester Evening News, John Crozier, 76, of Warrington, admitted to causing Robert Eaves’ death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

On May 25, last year, the 42-year-old victim, who was described as a “gentle and committed” guy, was out for a morning ride in Warburton, Trafford, when the devastating collision occurred.

The court heard an emotional speech from Robert Eaves’ daughter just before the decision was read.

“My father will never see me graduate from high school,” she remarked. He won’t even see my younger sister graduate from elementary school.”

Her mother also sent a message about how heartbroken she is.

“You’ve stolen everything from us… everything from me,” she said.

“We had a great time as a family. Since the age of 18, you’ve taken my soulmate and my relationship.”

Crozier, from Warrington, was punished after admitting his involvement. The family had anticipated the case to proceed straight from the Magistrates’ court to Crown court.

He was given a one-year driving suspension and was required to do 100 hours of community service.

The defendant’s son-in-law observed Mr Eaves seconds before the incident and yelled out to warn Crozier, but the side of the car smashed into him before he could say anything else, the court heard.

Crozier was driving at a’slow and safe speed,’ but the sun was ‘dazzling,’ he said.

Crozier had his sun visor down, according to the court.

Crozier had an eye removed owing to cancer a few years ago, which resulted in his losing his HGV license, according to the judge.

Crozier now has “sleepless nights” and refuses to drive again, according to the court.

Readers of the ECHO have expressed their displeasure with the sentence.

“Disgusting sentence or lack of sentence, to put it that way,” Wirral1one commented.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, the verdict is utterly terrible, I can’t believe what I’ve just read,” MAJOREYESWATER stated.

“So nothing happened to this fella this is unbelievable so it’s OK to murder someone by negligent driving and not get punished this sentence is a joke,” Tingting66 stated.

“I can’t believe the sentence, have,” Rod Fisher stated. The summary comes to a close.