Outdoor events in Seattle and King County will require vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Officials in King County, Washington, have declared that confirmation of full immunization or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for a variety of activities, including attending large outdoor events, in the near future.

The requirements will take effect on October 25 in King County, which includes Seattle, the state’s largest metropolis. The order will cover outdoor events with a capacity of 500 people or more, as well as indoor recreational and entertainment activities of any kind including inside dining at restaurants or bars. Outdoor dining, restaurant take-out, and supermarket shopping are all exceptions. Small restaurants and pubs with 12 or less seats have until December 6 to adopt the new limitations.

The mandate is believed to be temporary, lasting six months at the moment, although it might be extended or terminated sooner. A COVID-19 vaccination card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other certified immunization records can be used as proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated people and those who don’t have proof of vaccination can also present the findings of a negative PCR test within 72 hours following the test, or the results of an approved fast test right before entering a site or venue if one is available.

With a few exceptions, Washington currently requires masks in most interior venues and at big outdoor events, regardless of immunization status. The new vaccine or testing requirements are needed, according to King County, to help mitigate strain on the area’s health-care system caused by a Delta variant-fueled surge of infections, noting that “COVID-19 is more likely to spread in crowded outdoor spaces and indoor settings where people are unmasked or participating in high-risk activities like yelling, singing, or aerobic activity,” and that “COVID-19 is more likely to spread in crowded outdoor spaces and indoor settings where people are unmasked or participating

In a statement acquired by This website, Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said, “Our COVID-19 response must continue to adapt to the challenging, shifting realities of this pandemic.” “The Delta virus is far more contagious, spreads via the air, causes major disease, and puts a strain on our hospitals and healthcare personnel. The vaccine verification program in King County will reduce infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities, protect our healthcare system, and make public and working environments safer.”

Children under the age of 18. This is a condensed version of the information.