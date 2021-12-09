Outages Could Be Key This Winter, Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Know.

As Republican Governor Gregg Abbott seeks a third term in office, the stability of Texas’ electricity infrastructure has the potential to become a major issue in the impending 2022 gubernatorial election.

During a particularly terrible winter storm in February this year, the state’s infrastructure failed, leaving millions of Texas citizens without electricity in subzero conditions, and hundreds of people perished.

Former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott in November, emphasized such power outages in a recent interview, as state officials worked to reassure Texans that the episode would not happen again.

Both candidates have appeared to publicly acknowledge the importance of the power grid in the closely watched gubernatorial contest, with Abbott assuring Texans that he has taken the necessary steps to weatherize the state’s electricity facilities ahead of a potentially hard winter.

Despite Abbott’s double-digit lead against O’Rourke in a recent Quinnipiac University survey, the governor’s electoral vulnerability remains the power grid.

According to polling, Texas voters are dissatisfied with Abbott’s and other state leaders’ handling of the winter power outage.

Abbott’s approval rating is tracked by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas-Austin, and their analysis shows a significant spike in dissatisfaction following February’s events.

Abbott’s disapproval percentage was 39 percent in February, compared to 48 percent approval, but it climbed to 43 percent in March and 45 percent in April. In August, it reached a high of 50%, but by October, it had dropped to 48%.

According to the Texas Politics Project, Abbott’s approval rating was 43% in October.

Views on the Power Grid from Texans

Separately, a YouGov poll done for the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune in October indicated that 60% of respondents disapproved of how state leaders and the legislature handled the electricity grid’s stability.

That was the most rejection of any issue polled in the survey, with 46% disapproving of abortion policy.

To avert a system failure, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) ordered power transmission utilities to cut power to homes and businesses in February due to cold temperatures and dramatically increased demand for power.

In some cases, however.