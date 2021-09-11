‘Out Of Energy,’ a man neglects his bedridden mother, allowing her to rot to death with open wounds.

A man from San Antonio has been accused of neglecting his bedridden mother, leaving her unbathed and with untreated wounds for months before she died in an emaciated state.

During this time, the son allegedly cashed money from a home health care firm.

Juan Santos Huerta, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with physical injury by omission and injury to the elderly, according to KSAT.

According to the arrest complaint, Sandy Oaks police responded at a residence near Elmendorf on Saturday night, where they discovered the death of Maria Huerta, 74. Deputies interviewed Juan the next day, and he told them he had been Maria’s primary carer since 2013.

He allegedly informed authorities that he was in responsibility of feeding and bathing his mother, but that he had stopped taking her to the shower over a year ago because he was “tired.”

When asked why he didn’t have enough “energy” to clean his mother at least once over that year, he replied that he “did the best he could.”

He also stopped taking her to the doctor two years ago “due to a personal phobia of COVID-19,” according to the affidavit.

The man failed to explain why he did not call EMS or the police when his mother fell ill, according to the arrest record.

He continued to justify his actions by claiming that he “did the best he could with the training and expertise provided to him by a group of certified nurses he would visit.”

Juan was being compensated by Primavera Primary Home Care for caring for his mother, with some checks paying 40 to 50 hours per week. He continued to record hours for the health care company despite working full-time as a trucker because he was in “financial hard circumstances.” “I was just trying to remain afloat with the bills throughout the pandemic,” he told the investigators.

The elderly woman’s body had many skin sores that had nearly exposed the bone underneath when authorities discovered her. She was laying in a bed that had been defiled by bodily fluids.

Maggots were also present in the woman’s wounds. “God put them there,” Juan told deputies, adding that he had known about it for months. Juan discovered his mother’s huge wounds between six and twelve months ago, according to the affidavit.

Juan told the reporters after his detention that his mother died of “old age.”

"My mother died as a result of old age. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the Lord called her home.