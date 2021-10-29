Out of annoyance, a woman cuts the ropes of building painters and is charged with attempted murder.

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old woman from Thailand’s Nonthaburi region admitted to cutting the safety rope of two workers hung above the 26th story of a building.

On Oct. 12, two painters were being dropped from the 32nd floor of an unidentified condominium building in Pak Kret to repair a fracture when the lady, known as Nichanan Toh, cut their safety line, according to The Bangkok Post.

According to the Thai daily, one of the workers signaled for assistance because the two could no longer descend alone due to the cut rope.

According to The Associated Press, video of the two workers asking tenants on the 26th level to open their windows and let them into their condominiums surfaced on social media.

Praphaiwan Setsing, a tenant on the floor, let the two workers land on her balcony, and the event was reported to the condominium administration.

The painters were accompanied by the building’s administration to the police station to report the event.

According to Pak Kret police station chief Pol. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, the event was made public on Wednesday, and Toh is now facing attempted murder and property destruction charges as a result of her conduct.

Toh originally disputed the accusations, but police sent the severed rope to be fingerprinted and DNA tested. She reportedly acknowledged to cutting the rope with her lawyer at Pak Kret police station on Wednesday after being shown surveillance footage and forensic evidence, but she denied killing the workers.

Toh claimed she cut the rope out of frustration because she didn’t see a notice from the building’s administration explaining that repair work will be done the next day.

According to The Bangkok Post, the condominium’s administration had already alerted tenants in writing that repair work would take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, with workmen utilizing ropes outside their apartments.

Residents were also allegedly asked to cover windows and store any goods on their balconies by the administration.

According to Preechakarunpong, Toh has been temporarily released. He stated that police want to bring an indictment in provincial court.

If found guilty of attempted murder, Toh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.