Out of all the Liverpool City Region areas, only Sefton had a decrease in positive Covid infections.

Positive Covid tests have decreased marginally in Sefton, whereas infections have increased throughout the Liverpool City Region.

Sefton had 1,349 instances in the week ending July 16, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is eight lower than the previous week.

This indicates that Sefton’s percentage change from week to week has fallen by 1%.

Positive Covid test results increased in all of Liverpool City Region’s other five areas. With a 22 percent increase from week to week, Halton experienced the most percentage change. And there was an increase of 11% in Knowsley from week to week.

In Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire, there were also rises.

Positive tests surged in England in the week ending July 16, with 285,616 coronavirus cases reported, up 92,796 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 16, there were 2,519 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 13 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

There were 505.8 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 16, there were a total of 827 instances, which is 84 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 548.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 11% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 16, there were 1,349 cases in Sefton, which is eight fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 1%.

The most recent infection rate was 488.0 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 567 positive tests, which is 101 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 22% in the week ending July 16. Infection rates are currently at 438.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 16, there were 989 positive tests, which is 90 more than the previous week.

547.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week climbed by 10%.

Wirral

In total, 1,709 positive tests were found.