Ousmane Dembele is free, and Adama Traore is on the way to Liverpool.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Wolves forward Adama Traore.

El Nacional is a Spanish news organization.

Liverpool is expected to ‘intensify their chase’ of Traore in the coming months, according to the report.

Traore ‘would be open’ to a move to Anfield, according to the source, and may leave Wolves in the January transfer window.

Traore’s current contract keeps him at Molineux until 2023, and the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent years.

Despite suggestions that the 25-year-old could sign a new contract with Wolves, Tottenham has been linked with Traore.

Olympiacos defender Pape Abou Cisse.

The Daily Mail is a British newspaper.

Liverpool is said to be leading the fight to recruit the centre-back next summer, according to the report.

The Reds were one of a few clubs to send scouts to Istanbul for Olympiacos’ Europa League match against Fenerbahce at the end of September, according to the source.

So far, Liverpool is thought to have’shown the most resolve’ in signing the 26-year-old Senegalese international, although Arsenal and Everton are also interested.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

TeamTalk is an acronym for “teamwork.”

Liverpool is one of the clubs said to be interested in signing Dembele next summer, according to the article.

Dembele might leave Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to the report.

According to the article, Liverpool is one of a number of clubs ‘circling’ Dembele after his contract expires.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Juventus are all said to be interested in acquiring Dembele’s services.

