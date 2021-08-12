‘Our Healthcare Workers Are Heroes,’ Biden says in response to an anti-mask protest video.

President Joe Biden replied to a demonstration in Williamson County, Tennessee, when hundreds of parents gathered for four hours outside a school board meeting to protest a mask mandate.

Parents screamed “no more masks” during the demonstration, with others hurling obscenities at mask wearers. As tensions rose, a few parents yelled and pointed their fingers in the faces of health-care officials.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tennessee had a 56 percent positive rate for COVID test takers as of August 10. Over the last two weeks, the state has seen over 41,206 new instances of the virus, according to the New York Times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that youngsters wear masks indoors. The president expressed his displeasure with the parents’ response to the school board’s recommendations.

In an address, the president said, “I saw a video and stories from Tennessee of demonstrators harassing doctors and nurses who were testifying before a school board making the case for mandated masks to keep kids safe.” “These doctors were threatened, and these nurses were threatened as they went out. Our health-care personnel are heroes, as you know. When there was no vaccination, they were the heroes. Many of them died in the attempt to save others.”

Biden has led the talks of medical officials during his presidency, lately restarting the White House’s mask-wearing policy. Vaccination has been a major emphasis of the administration’s efforts to stem the spread of the disease. Late last month, Biden published a statement announcing a mandate for federal workers and service members, offering pay leave compensation for those who get the vaccine, urging governments to give $100 incentives, and pushing pop-up vaccination clinics at schools to increase vaccination rates.

Tennessee is currently the tenth least vaccinated state in the country, with only 46% of the population receiving one dosage. Despite the dangers of this rate, the school board’s temporary regulation includes exceptions for medical and religious reasons. When standing six feet away from youngsters, teachers can also remove their masks. Nonetheless, the parents present were enraged by the perceived loss of personal independence.

“You are the real star of the clown show. This is a condensed version of the information.