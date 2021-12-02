Our cherished sport, angling, is so important to our well-being.

As I’ve always advocated, being involved in the sport of angling allows everyone to disconnect from the stresses of everyday life.

It occurred to me this week that in my line of work, I recently had a lengthy discussion with a coworker about how useful our favorite pastime is in increasing everyone’s mental health. We discussed today’s access to relevant clubs around Merseyside, as an interesting question had been raised, and how we could potentially make them available to both experienced rods and newbies to our wonderful sport.

For many, joining a club is where it all began, but as I discovered only last week, finding the proper kind of club to fulfill any individual’s interests may be challenging. Many years ago, there were many clubs opening its doors with the intention of welcoming new members, and there was plenty of experience within them to assist everyone.

Today, however, for a variety of reasons, there are few clubs that will have an open door policy.

My advise is to join Liverpool DAA and become a member.

The L&DAA, which hosts the entire length of the canal from Liverpool to the Saracens Head at Halsall and has a website where you can pick up on local news, will, as I’ve mentioned this week, be a fantastic alternative for anyone thinking about getting into fishing today.

Still on the club scene, the Alliance lads were met by a frozen lake on Sunday, which they attempted to break with their eagerness in order to give themselves a chance to fish. Even on this fertile venue, with a temperature of -2, the weights were significantly lower as the sudden severe frost took its toll.

Dave Langton of Southport won the day with a winning 18.6.0 after catching two carp and Ide.

Colin Pellow of Lydiate came in second with a score of 14.10.0, while Dave Wetherby finished third with a score of 13.6.0.

On the commercial open scene, the weather had an impact on the fellas ready to brave the elements to visit Mescar Fisheries’ Mistral Lake.

Andy, the owner of this one witness, has a really peculiar tiny field. “The summary has come to an end.”