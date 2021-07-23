Our 40-page souvenir book will help you get ready for the 2021-22 Liverpool season.

The 14th of August is a momentous day in Liverpool fans’ calendars, as Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Norwich to begin their quest for a second Premier League title.

A week later, the Reds welcome Burnley to Anfield in front of their largest attendance since March 2020.

The fact that Klopp’s team was denied the opportunity to celebrate their first Premier League victory with fans owing to limitations enforced as a result of the Covid-19 crisis would provide another motivation.

The Reds have begun their preparations for the new season in Austria, where they have already played a number of friendlies in order to get up to speed ahead of the new season.

Reach PLC is commemorating the return of fans to stadiums throughout the Premier League, Championship, League One, and Scottish Premiership with 41 special edition club annuals for the 2021/22 season, ahead of an exciting new season of football.

Fans can purchase special edition annuals for their favorite clubs for simply the cost of postage and packaging.

Each annual will include in-depth previews of Liverpool and their opponents for the upcoming season.

You can obtain yours by clicking the button below.

Liverpool writer Paul Gorst of The Washington Newsday will bring you all the latest information on the Reds’ intentions for the next season, as well as previews from Theo Squires, who covered Euro 2020 for The Washington Newsday, and Matt Addison, who has been covering the Reds’ youth team.

The team at The Washington Newsday will bring you the latest news, facts, and analysis as the new season approaches, as well as breaking stories from around the country as fans return to stadiums.

Visit our homepage for the latest Liverpool FC news: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/liverpool-fc

Follow the official Liverpool Echo on Twitter @LivEchoLFC. Real-time news from the Washington Newsday LFC Twitter account.

We’re also on Facebook/LiverpoolEchoLFC, where you can get the latest Liverpool The Washington Newsday news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.

Listen to our podcasts wherever you get your podcasts by searching for “Blood Red.”

Sign up for one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”