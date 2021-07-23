Our 40-page souvenir book will help you get ready for the 2021-22 Everton season.

Rafa Benitez will try to continue where Carlo Ancelotti left off last season at Goodison Park, and it promises to be another exciting season.

At the start of June, Ancelotti abruptly departed the Blues to return to Real Madrid.

Since then, ex-Liverpool manager Benitez has been appointed, and he has wasted little time in completing a slew of savvy signings, including Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic.

Everton are now in the United States, where they are preparing for the upcoming season before competing in the Florida Cup.

Benitez’s team will then return to Merseyside, where they will face Southampton on August 14th in front of the largest Goodison Park crowd in 18 months.

Our Everton journalist Phil Kirkbride and Blues writer Adam Jones share their thoughts on the Toffees ahead of the new season, with details on the club’s preparations, potential new additions, and more.

Every annual also includes a complete club-by-club overview of the competition, crucial statistics, and the most up-to-date information from the stadiums, as football puts fans back in the action.

