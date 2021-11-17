Ouch! Comedy Shot Won by a Male Golden Silk Monkey Who Looks Extremely Uncomfortable.

The overall winner of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was a photograph of a male Golden Silk Monkey that appeared to have fallen on a rope in an exceedingly uncomfortable posture.

Ken Jensen took the photograph “Ouch!” on a bridge that spans the Xun River in Yunnan, China. Jensen captured the photo while on vacation with his family in 2016. Golden silk monkeys play on the bridge and roam the woodland surroundings. As he sat on the rope when Jensen snapped the photo, this guy was displaying signals of hostility.

This year’s competition received over 7,000 entries in total. Jensen said in a statement, “I was incredibly overwhelmed to find that my application had won.” “Especially since there were so many amazing images submitted.” The exposure that my image has gained in recent months has been phenomenal; it’s such a wonderful feeling to know that your image is making people smile all across the world while also supporting some really beneficial conservation organizations.

“I’d want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has loved or voted for my image, as well as the competition organizers, without whom it would not have been able […] Finally, I’d want to express my gratitude to my wife Min for her unwavering support and encouragement throughout my photographic endeavors.” The organizers of the prizes also praised a photo of a “ninja” prairie dog taking on a bald eagle. Arthur Trevino’s photograph was awarded the winner of the Animals of the Land Category Award. The eagle is startled by the small prairie dog in the photo. The dog managed to get away from the eagle, according to Trevino.

The Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award went to John Speirs for his photograph of a pigeon with a leaf in its face. Vicki Jauron won the Portfolio Award for a series of four photographs showing a young elephant playing in the mud in Matusadona Park, Zimbabwe. Chee Kee Teo’s shot of a smooth-coated baby otter and his mother won the Creatures of the Water Award, while Vicki Jauron won the Portfolio Award for a series of four photographs showing a young elephant playing in the mud in Matusadona Park, Zimbabwe.