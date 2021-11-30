Otis Anderson Jr., a former UCF football star and NFL player, died in a double shooting.

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida football player who briefly played in the NFL, was reportedly died in a probable double domestic violence shooting on Monday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to News 4 Jacksonville, the 23-year-old football player and his mother, Denise Anderson, were shot at 9:30 p.m. Monday. According to sources, Otis Anderson Jr. died as a result of his injuries, but his mother, Denise Anderson, who was hospitalized following the event, is likely to survive.

The shooting was allegedly carried out by Otis Lee Anderson Sr., Anderson Jr.’s father, according to multiple news outlets on Tuesday. According to First Coast News, Anderson Sr. was arrested and placed into the Duval County Jail on accusations of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. Anderson Sr. was seen in a red inmate jumpsuit as his charges were read aloud during a court hearing on Tuesday. He is being held incommunicado.

Investigators believe the alleged shooting was a domestic altercation, and all three people involved are believed to be connected, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s office has been approached for additional comment, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

According to NBC Miami, Anderson Jr. played football for the UCF Knights for four years, accumulating over 3,200 total yards and scoring 32 touchdowns. He inked a free-agent contract with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams this summer before being released in September.

Hundreds of supporters, teammates, and fans expressed their sorrow over his loss on Tuesday.

“Otis Anderson Jr.’s death has left us shocked and saddened. He had such a good impact on our university, community, and locker room because he was tough and rough, but also joyful and full of humor. He was a fantastic colleague. My heartfelt condolences to the whole UCF family “Josh Heupel, the former head coach of UCF, tweeted on Tuesday.

