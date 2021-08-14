Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing praised the Liverpool phenomenon.

This week, a Channel 4 documentary about a Wavertree teen who takes 100 drugs a day graced television screens as he auditioned for a famous London dancing school.

Tom Oakley, 18, has been dubbed “phenomenal” by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. He is known as “The Boy Who Can’t Stop Dancing.”

Tom’s existence is dependent on his ability to dance. He’s been dancing since he was seven years old, and at the age of twelve, he dropped out of school to pursue it full-time. Even more than full-time.

Tom has become the performing arts studio’s first student to secure a seat at the world-renowned Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance after training in Liverpool city centre’s Rare Studio.

When Tom dances on stage, he tells The Washington Newsday how he feels.

“It’s like a roller coaster drop,” he remarked. It’s as if… I’m terrified of spiders. It’s like touching a spider, experiencing your darkest fear, and then riding a roller coaster at the same time, all while on stage in front of a thousand people.

“The sensation is indescribable. It’s like goosebumps, shivering, a cold, warm sensation, and an inexplicable sensation.”

In the last week or two, Tom has experienced a different kind of excitement as the local and national press media have flocked to the start of the Channel 4 documentary, The Boy Who Can’t Stop Dancing, which premiered on Tuesday, August 3.

The title has a fairly literal interpretation. People with cystic fibrosis must stay active to avoid mucus buildup in their lungs, as well as to maintain their minds and bodies fit enough to fight recurrent chest infections that can take weeks to recover from.

There is, however, another side to Tom. As he pulls his thoughts together, his ADHD brain ticks away, his words flying from one notion to the next.

As we spoke, his exuberance surged through the screen, seemingly unaffected by a Daily Mail photoshoot and dancing for Channel 5.

He reaches for something to the side with his hand, and his leg raises in the air as if to fidget.