Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing has been named as the new Dancing On Ice judge, taking over for the ousted John Barrowman.

ITV has announced that Strictly star Oti Mabuse will take over as the new judge on Dancing On Ice, replacing John Barrowman.

In January 2022, the professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing said it is “more than an honour” to join the ice panel alongside other judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean.

John, who had been on the panel of the celebrity skating competition since 2019, after debuting on the show as a contestant in 2006, would be replaced by the 31-year-old.

Start date, time, judges, and full lineup for The Masked Singer 2022

“As a professional dancer, I have always had so much admiration for the skating pros on Dancing On Ice,” Oti, who won the BBC dancing show two years in a row with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, said.

“It’s a rare skill that’s also quite attractive to witness.” I’m particularly looking forward to being a part of the panel with the great Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

“I can’t wait to see the celebrities blossom as they learn to ice skate and to cheer on the professional skaters as they perform great choreography.”

“I understand how they’ll feel because I’ve been on both sides of the table.” It’s a great honor, and I’m looking forward to joining the family.” ITV announced earlier this year that John would not return as a judge for the next season of Dancing On Ice.

John stated that his departure had nothing to do with allegations that he routinely exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.

The actor, who played Captain Jack Harkness on the ITV series, says his departure was spurred by a new job on All Star Musicals.

“Oti is not just a superbly brilliant dancer and choreographer, but she brings enormous joy and enthusiasm to everything she does,” Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, stated. It’s an honor to have her join our Ice Panel.” The 2022 show will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and will include Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, and Paralympian Stef Reid.

Paul, rugby player Ben Foden, and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt. “The summary has come to an end.”