Others who contributed back to Liverpool include Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney, and others.

Yoko Ono gave an astonishing early Christmas present to a Liverpool charity yesterday.

Yoko Ono and her son Sean wowed the workers at The Brain Charity by gifting them a limited edition vinyl acetate of her record Happy Xmas (War is Over), which she co-wrote with her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

The Norton-Street charity, which helps people with neurological problems, had no idea that such a generous present was on its way.

As a Christmas present, 25 of the rare vinyl acetates – potentially worth thousands of pounds – were given to UK music organizations to help them collect funds.

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Yoko and John, included a personal letter with the record, which read: “Happy Xmas.

“This is one of just fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, and it’s yours to sell, auction, or use to fund your Xmas party – to spread Christmas cheer.”

“We’d want to follow these acetates on their trip and see how much goodwill they spread.”

It was a wonderful gesture to support the people of Liverpool, but Yoko and Sean are far from the only high-profile individuals to do so.

We’ve looked at a few previous occasions when Liverpool residents benefited from such kindness.

Ken Dodd devoted both money and time to his beloved neighborhood throughout his life.

Despite his celebrity, the Liverpool comic never left his Knotty Ash house and continued to work in Liverpool until his death.

The actual amount of his generosity to the city was not exposed until after he died in March 2018 at the age of 90.

Sir Ken also made a gift to the people of Liverpool by requesting that his £27.2 million fortune be used for causes that he cared about.

Sir Ken also made a gift to the people of Liverpool by requesting that his £27.2 million fortune be used for causes that he cared about.

The Squire of Knotty Ash left instructions for gifts to be sent to a number of organizations, including Clatterbridge Hospital, where Ken's previous girlfriend Anita had died of a brain tumor, according to Lady Anne's biography of her husband.