Others protest Mississippi Hospital’s COVID Vaccine Mandate, which a nurse calls a “slap in the face.”

According to the Oxford Eagle, a Mississippi nurse termed Baptist Memorial Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine demand a “slap in the face,” while others protested the law that compels hospital personnel to get vaccinated by November 1.

A crowd of around 100 people, including hospital employees, family members, and children, gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday to protest the order. Lacy Cunningham, a nurse informaticist, supports vaccination but, due to health issues, is unable to get vaccinated like other of her family members.

“We need a little more respect,” Cunningham said, “especially with what these nurses and health-care workers have been through in the last year.” “It’s a massive slap in the face,” says the speaker. You trust me to take care of you and make medical decisions and actions that are in your best interests, but you don’t trust me to make medical decisions and actions that are in my best interests.”

The hospital issued a statement acknowledging the objection to the vaccine mandate and stating that there will be a protocol in place for people who are unable to get vaccinated due to health concerns or other reasons.

Mississippi has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, and COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks.

The Oxford Eagle stated that Baptist Memorial Healthcare is also asking employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

When cars passed by during the anti-mandate march, protesters chanted, “Hear our voice,” according to the newspaper. “Mandate Option.”

In reaction to the protest, the hospital published a statement claiming that the vaccine mandate was in the best interests of staff and the community.

Cunningham, who has worked at the hospital for almost 12 years, feels that patients should be able to make their own medical decisions.

Cunningham believes the mandate is offensive to many Baptist Memorial employees and wants it repealed.

According to the hospital’s statement, personnel who refuse to get vaccinated will go through the same procedure as those who refuse to be vaccinated for the flu.

"While they have the freedom to express themselves, we have a responsibility to ensure the safest environment for our employees and patients, many of whom are fragile and immunocompromised," the hospital stated.