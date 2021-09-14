Others Have Joined Jim Breuer in Cancelling Shows Due to Vaccine Regulations.

Jim Breuer, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, has canceled two gigs due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements for audience members, making him the latest celebrity to refuse to perform at venues that have enforced COVID-19 restrictions.

Breuer stated in a Facebook video last week that he would cancel gigs at the Royal Oak Theatre in Michigan and the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey, calling vaccine mandates for audiences “segregation.”

“I understand that I will have to make significant financial sacrifices, but I will not be enslaved by the system or by money. “Neither should anyone else who wants to laugh or be entertained,” he added.

He justified his decision in the 22-minute video, claiming that he needed to “stick to” his values and that people should not be “pressed, bribed, or dictated” to take the vaccination.

He said, “I will not do a program where they compel you to come out laughing, and the only way you can do that is to receive a shot.”

The Wellmont Theater’s general manager, Anthony J. Morrison, stated in a statement to This website that the policy is in place to protect audience members, performers, and venues. He expressed the theater’s best wishes for him.

The Royal Oak Theatre was also contacted for comment by this website on Tuesday afternoon, but no response had been received by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

He isn’t the first celebrity to cancel appearances at places that require attendees to show proof of immunization.

Following United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passes would be required at clubs and venues, musician Eric Clapton said that he would not perform at any place where audience members would be compelled to get vaccinated, according to Rolling Stone.

Clapton stated in a statement, “Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, 2021, I feel honor-bound to make a declaration of my own.” “I would want to state that I will not perform in front of a discriminating crowd on any stage. I reserve the right to cancel the show unless arrangements are made for everyone to attend.”

Alesana, a metal band, canceled gigs in St. Louis and Nashville due to COVID-19 restrictions, writing to fans in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.