Other councils are envious of Knowsley’s no-cuts budget, according to the leader.

According to the council’s leader, Knowsley is the “envy” of other councils after announcing no planned changes to services or employment for the coming financial year.

Cllr Graham Morgan said Knowsley council is anticipated to achieve a “balanced budget” in 2022/23, according to a financial strategy update presented to councillors at Cabinet last week.

He stated that no cuts will be required to balance the council’s books next year, though he noted that cuts in future years could not be ruled out.

The financial strategy update report, which contains details of a revised medium-term plan in light of the government’s comprehensive spending review in October, calls for an extra £12 million in adult and children’s social care, as well as £500k for Borough of Culture festivities next year.

“The council’s medium-term financial strategy continues to illustrate the success of the council’s comprehensive approach to financial management,” Cllr Morgan stated in response to the report.

“Growing inflation, rising wage costs, and a variety of demand-driven pressures will put significant strain on the council in the coming years.”

“According to the research, a permanent expenditure of £12 million per year is required to meet inevitable challenges.”

“However, our strong financial position means that we intend to balance next year’s budget without having to make any new cuts, a position that other councils would envy,” he added.

While the budget for 2022/23 is projected to be balanced, the council anticipates a £1.6 million deficit for 2023/24 and a £2.8 million deficit for 2024/26. Knowsley has experienced severe cuts of £100 million in recent years after losing half of its government income since 2010.

The extent of the impact on the council’s budget going forward remains “uncertain” as details of the government’s local authority finance settlement are anticipated to be announced this month, providing further information about what funds will be paid to the council in future years.

“We must ensure that any future investment decisions we make as part of the budget do not provide excessive pressure in future years,” Cllr Morgan stated in light of this.