Otavio cash plus player ‘offer’, Kingsley Coman €100m, Liverpool transfers

Liverpool’s season is over, and the focus will now shift to what kind of transfer activity the club will engage in this summer.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Otavio is a midfielder for Porto.

Otavio has apparently been offered a part-exchange deal by Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have been linked with the Brazilian, who has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, according to reports in recent days.

Liverpool has now offered a price plus Marko Grujic in trade for Otavio, according to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, via Sport Witness.

According to the report, the Reds have offered €23 million plus Grujic, who was on loan with the Primeira Liga club last season.

This is an intriguing rumor, and one that is unlikely to surprise anyone.

It was just a matter of time after Liverpool were linked with a player from Porto before Grujic was mentioned.

Liverpool is certain to trade Grujic this summer, but whether they wish to do so as part of a cash-plus-player deal remains to be seen.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

According to rumors, Liverpool has not yet made a bid for Coman.

It has been reported in recent days that the Reds have expressed an interest in signing the France international, who is yet to agree fresh terms with the Bundesliga champions.

However, according to Sky Germany, via Sport Witness , no ‘concrete offers’ have come in from Liverpool for Coman as things stand.

Various reports have suggested that Coman could leave if an offer of £42m is made, however, Sky go on to say that Bayern would only entertain offers in the region of €100m-€120m (£86m-£102m) for Coman

Coman’s name simply just does not seem to be going away, does it.

Given his. Summary ends.