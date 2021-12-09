Oswald Mosley, the fascist leader, was chased out of town by Scousers.

You only have to look at the results of the 2019 election to see that Liverpool is a proudly left-wing city.

Because of this rich political past, Scousers have often stood up to show far-right activists that fascism has no place in our city.

Protesters attempting to disseminate a message of hate and intolerance in Liverpool have been repeatedly turned away by counter-demonstrators.

It turns out that our city’s tradition of driving fascists out dates back further than you may expect.

Oswald Mosley, the head of the British Union of Fascists, attempted an ill-fated rally in Liverpool in the autumn of 1937.

Needless to say, he did not fare well.

During his time as a Tory MP for Harrow in the 1920s, the fascist leader grew to prominence before being elected as a Labour MP for Smethwick in the West Midlands.

Peaky Blinders fans will be well aware of this, as the most recent series had viewers enthralled by Tommy Shelby’s ascension to the House of Commons.

As he rose through the political ranks, he encountered a new foe in the person of Oswald Mosley.

On the show, the nobleman plots the launch of his fascist political party, and reality and fiction collide.

Mosley’s terrible political ideas were broadcast at Tommy’s house in the most recent series, shocking fans, but the show is based on his real-life fascist politics.

While Mosley’s anti-Semitic and racist views were successful in some parts of London, they failed miserably in their attempt to gain support among Liverpool’s working-class voters.

In 1937, as his popularity grew, he decided to travel to areas of the country where he didn’t have as much support in order to convert the working masses to a new fascist worldview.

Unfortunately for Mosley, he underestimated the reaction he’d get in Liverpool when he sought to spread his vile ideas.

Mosley came on October 10th. “The summary has come to an end.”