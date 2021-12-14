OSHA has launched an investigation into the deadly collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois during a tornado.

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced on Monday that it has launched an investigation into the deadly collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois following a tornado.

OSHA inspectors have been at the warehouse since Saturday, investigating if workplace safety standards were followed. They have six months to complete the investigation, according to spokesperson Scott Allen.

The tornado smashed the warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday, killing six people and putting another in the hospital. According to Edwardsville resident Bob Craft, the tornado was so intense that twisted metal from the Amazon warehouse was strewn over a field near his home and coiled around trees. He claimed that the warehouse could formerly be seen from the back of his house.

“All the rubble going through like a bulldozer did the damage,” Craft added.

When the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Friday night, Amazon claimed workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare. Between 8:06 p.m. and 8:16 p.m., site supervisors issued warnings, instructing personnel to seek shelter immediately. The tornado struck at 8:27 p.m., causing the roof of the plant to cave in and collapse on both sides.

“There was a tremendous effort that night to keep everybody safe,” Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, John Felton, said on Monday in Edwardsville, alongside Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, vowing an investigation into the events of Friday.

According to Felton, the majority of the 46 people in the “distribution station” moved to a north side shelter that was “virtually intact” after the storm, while a smaller group went to the harder-hit south end. The locations are away from windows and considered safer than other portions of the factory, according to the corporation, but they are not distinct safe rooms.

Amazon has vowed to help affected employees and their families, including a $1 million donation to the Edwardsville Community Foundation. On Monday, the firm refused to address questions regarding the plant’s catastrophe planning, including whether staff were compelled to participate in exercises.

The tornado that struck Amazon’s plant was part of a swarm of twisters that ripped through the Midwest and South, destroying entire towns. This is a condensed version of the information.