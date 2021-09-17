Oscar, a stray dog who was discovered in a park 2,435 days ago, is still in a rescue center.

A stray dog remains a mystery for a Merseyside animal rescue organisation, but they are hopeful that someone will be able to solve it soon.

Oscar arrived at Freshfields in 2014 after being discovered in Stanley Park, and he has been waiting for a home for the past 2,435 days.

The team, on the other hand, knows nothing about his life before he was discovered, and his original owner never claimed him.

“We do not know what kind of life he lived before coming to us,” a spokeswoman told TeamDogs, “but the behavior he displays would suggest that it was not a very pleasant one.”

As a result, they’ve stated that Oscar is a complicated dog that, despite spending several years with the squad, still doesn’t get along with the kennel workers.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, on the other hand, has a favorite person named William.

William, a member of the center’s staff, brings the eight-year-old home many times a week to give him a respite from the kennels and to give him some consistency in his life.

Unfortunately, they are unable to adopt Oscar permanently, but the glimpse into everyday life provides the rescue center hope for Oscar and how he would act in a household.

Oscar, who is described as clean and well-behaved, is now looking for a home where he can thrive and finally solve his riddle.

The black and white dog is apprehensive of new people, according to the team, and it may take some time for him to approach you.

“If he doesn’t want to do anything, he needs space and understanding,” they stated.

“Oscarâ€TMs body language can be threatening at times, but it is easy to read, and it is critical that this is recognized and respected, as it is with all dogs.

“William spent a long time forming a bond with Oscar, and now his body language around him is completely different; he actually trusts him and is at peace in his presence.

“When Oscar is with William, he is not the anxious, insecure dog that we see in kennels.”

Oscar will require the services of simply an adult. “The summary has come to an end.”