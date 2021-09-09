Osama bin Laden had their rival assassinated as a favor to his Taliban hosts.

In the Panshir Valley in northern Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud, the head of the so-called Northern Alliance, was assassinated on September 9 during a media interview. Two al Qaeda suicide bombers posing as Belgian TV interviewers were sent to Massoud’s camp. They were searched and vetted extensively, but the explosive was concealed in their video camera. Massoud’s death was not formally confirmed by the Northern Alliance until September 15.

Osama bin Laden is alleged to have carried out the assassination as a favor to his Taliban hosts and to make it easier for him to survive the retaliation strikes that he expected following the September 11th attacks on the United States. Bin Laden recognized Massoud’s importance, not only for the guerrilla infrastructure he had developed to combat the Taliban, but also for his charisma as a leader.

The news “made me sick to my stomach,” writes Gary Berntsen, the CIA man who would lead the first squad into Afghanistan after 9/11. I assumed the Northern Alliance was finished.” “Masood’s [sic]gruesome death by al-Qaeda on the eve of the 9/11 attacks might have undone our strategy before it got off the ground if we hadn’t maintained communication with other warlords in the north,” CIA Director George Tenet wrote. According to Tenet, the CIA maintained long-standing, albeit shaky, ties with Pashtun opposition groups in the south, where the Taliban was most powerful.

Tenet was having lunch with Pakistani Gen. Mahmood Ahmed, the leader of their principal intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on the day Massoud was slain. Tenet claims he tried to elicit information from him concerning al Qaeda and Taliban leader Mullah Omar. Omar simply wanted what was best for the Afghan people, Mahmood assured Tenet. He proposed that the CIA try bribing important Taliban officials in order to get them to hand over bin Ladin. Tenet later stated, “As nice as he may be over the lunch table, the guy was unyielding when it came to the Taliban and al Qaeda.”

