Organizers of the Tiananmen Square Vigil in Hong Kong have been charged with subversion, and one has been denied bail.

According to the Associated Press, leaders of an organization that organized an annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong for the Tiananmen Square anniversary were jailed on Friday after being charged with subversion under a national security legislation.

Police arrested Lee Cheuk-yan, chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and the organization’s two vice chairs, Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung, as part of a broader crackdown on dissent in the city.

According to the Associated Press, the organizers were charged with inciting subversion of state power. Subversion was also filed against the group.

According to the Associated Press, Chow was denied bail after being arrested for refusing to comply with a police request for information, and Lee and Ho are now doing time for engaging in unauthorized assembly in 2019. The case has been slated on October 28 in court.

The alliance has been organizing a candlelight vigil in the city’s Victoria Park for the past 30 years to commemorate China’s violent military crackdown on pro-democracy rallies in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

It was the sole large-scale public memorial of the crackdown on Chinese soil, with throngs of people burning candles and singing pro-democracy songs.

The vigils have been prohibited for the previous two years, blaming the coronavirus pandemic, though critics claim the prohibition is part of Beijing and Hong Kong’s crackdown on dissent in the aftermath of months of anti-government protests in the territory in 2019.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements has officially been designated as a foreign agent by authorities. They’ve asked for information on the group’s operations and finances in connection with its purported actions and linkages to international democratic movements.

Chow and four other high-ranking members of the alliance had failed to cooperate with the police’s information request and were arrested this week as a result.

The five were denied bail after pleading not guilty on Friday. The case’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 21.

On Thursday, police seized laptops, documents, and advertising materials from the alliance’s closed June 4 museum, which commemorated the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

