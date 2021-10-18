Organized criminality has been ‘connected’ to the arrest of children in a Merseyside area.

Arrests of minors for “extremely serious and hazardous offences” in one Merseyside borough in the last year have alarmed police and council officials.

The new Strategic Youth Justice Plan from Knowsley Council has expressed concerns about youngsters being arrested for some of the most serious offenses, saying that the problem “links directly” to the area’s growing threat of exploitation and organized crime.

The newly released document also warns that a number of minors imprisoned for significant crimes were previously unknown to police or social services, implying that identifying youngsters at danger of committing serious crimes is becoming more difficult.

The borough’s youth offending department will continue to try to tackle the issue during the following year, according to a statement to the council’s health and wellbeing board, but faced a number of obstacles.

“Over the past year, Knowsley YOS has witnessed a lot of juveniles being detained for very significant and hazardous acts, typically committed with groups of associates and adults,” according to the study. This is linked to the growing risk and threat posed by organized crime groups in the borough, as well as criminal exploitation, community revenge, and opportunistic attacks on victims.

“Many of the children were unknown to organizations, which presented its own set of challenges because the dangers and vulnerabilities of the children were unknown and unassessed. Following several years of low remand rates, the number of youngsters remanded to detention has increased for these offenses.” The pandemic had made the task of youth offending services more difficult, generating court backlogs and resulting in children being confined in areas that “had difficulties responding to Covid-19,” according to the report.

There were no specific cases mentioned in the paper.

However, in the last year, there have been a handful of situations in Knowsley where minors have been arrested for significant crimes.

At a meeting later this week, members of the council’s health and wellness board will debate the Strategic Youth Justice Plan.