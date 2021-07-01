Organisers of the Tour de France have dropped their legal proceedings against a fan who caused a traffic jam.

The decision was made in an attempt to alleviate the situation after the reckless fan was arrested, according to race spokesperson Fabrice Tiano.

On Wednesday, four days after the collision that claimed the lives of scores of riders and led German rider Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race, gendarmes in Brittany detained her.

While leaning into the path of oncoming bikes, the spectator hoisted a huge cardboard sign. She appeared to be staring at something other than the oncoming peloton, possibly a camera.

According to France Bleu Finistere radio, the woman was apprehended in the Finistere region by gendarmes who tracked her down based on reports from people questioned this week.

Since the event on Saturday, investigators have spoken to hundreds of people, according to the local broadcaster.

Following the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau, tour organizers declared that they would pursue legal action against the fan who had fled the scene.

She leaned into the path of veteran racer Tony Martin, whose crash sent the peloton into chaos.

Shortly after the pile-up, the Gendarmerie du Landerneau, east of Brest, issued a plea for witnesses. It refused to comment on the arrest that had been made public.