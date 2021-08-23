Oregon joins Florida and Arkansas as states with a high number of COVID patients in hospitals.

As the highly transmissible Delta form erases the state’s progress, Oregon, which was previously a model for preventing the spread of COVID-19, is now among a group of states reporting record-breaking numbers of hospitalizations.

More persons have been hospitalized with COVID in Oregon than in any other state since the pandemic began, joining Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

The intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Oregon’s capital is at capacity, with COVID patients using 19 of the 30 available beds last week. The patient with the shortest age was only 20 years old.

Last week, a COVID patient died in the emergency room of a hospital in Roseburg, one of western Oregon’s former timber towns, while waiting for an ICU bed to become available.

The employees of CHI Health Medical Center posted on Facebook that they are reeling “from the enormous deluge of new cases and hospitalizations,” and that they need “your support, grace, and kindness.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive at St. Charles Health System in Bend, Oregon, described the situation as “really terrible.” Last Monday, National Guard troops were deployed to the hospital in the alpine village to help medical personnel.

Governor Kate Brown has ordered 1,500 guard troops to hospitals around the state, warning of the “seriousness of this issue for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care.”

Only 39 adult ICU beds were available statewide on Friday. More than 90% of adult hospital and ICU beds in Oregon are full.

Lisa, a nurse in Salem Hospital’s ICU, told a small group of visiting media on Friday that seeing a record number of COVID-19 patients both frustrates and saddens her. Because the pandemic—and how to combat it—has become extremely politicized, she talked on the condition that her last name not be used.

“We’ve been coping with the second wave since we thought—or hoped—it wouldn’t show up. And now it has arrived. And it’s a lot harder and a lot worse now than it was before,” she explained. A COVID-19 patient had died in the ICU just hours before.

A patient’s cardiac monitor beeped as she spoke. A higher-pitched tone was periodically provided by a mechanical ventilator. COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in 15 cases.

The hospital’s wellness department recently established a, which generally prescribes yoga and deep breathing for relaxation. This is a condensed version of the information.