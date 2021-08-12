Oregon is the tenth state to reissue the Mask Mandate as part of a new set of hospitalization records.

Governor Kate Brown issued a statewide indoor mask rule that will take effect on Friday, warning that hospitals may be overburdened.

“Oregon is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations –– largely due to unvaccinated people –– that is soon outpacing our winter surge’s harshest days,” Brown said. “When our hospitals are at capacity, there will be no room for more people in need of care –– whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car accident, or a variety of other emergencies.”

On Tuesday, 635 people were admitted to hospitals in Oregon due to COVID-19, breaking the previous high of 622 people set in November before immunizations were available.

Everyone in Oregon who is 5 years old or older, regardless of vaccination status, will be compelled to wear masks in indoor public venues starting Friday. Brown had asked municipal officials to carry out their own regulations, but nearly none had done so.

All indoor public locations in Oregon, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues, and gyms, are subject to the state’s latest coronavirus health and safety policy. People above the age of two will also be compelled to wear masks on public transportation.

Some activities, such as eating, drinking, swimming, and organized sports, are excluded from wearing a mask.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are expected to greatly exceed Oregon’s health system capacity in the coming weeks, according to health officials who cautioned that unless additional health and safety measures are put in place, coronavirus hospitalizations will far exceed the state’s capacity.

Throughout the pandemic, Oregon has been hailed as a success story, with among of the lowest coronavirus case and death rates in the country, thanks in part to the state’s severe restrictions, which were eased at the end of June.

Brown resorted to county authorities last month as the Delta strain spread fast across the state, giving them local autonomy over whether or not to impose mask restrictions.

“City and county officials have begged me for local autonomy and the freedom to make local public health decisions when it comes to COVID-19 from the beginning of this pandemic,” Brown said.

