Oregon is regarded as a COVID success story, with a sharp increase in COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, Oregon, which was previously considered a coronavirus pandemic success story, is now experiencing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with hospitalization rates reaching all-time highs.

Oregon’s health-care system is overburdened, as the state reported a new high for hospitalizations for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

As of today, 665 ICU beds in Oregon are about 90 percent occupied. COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in record numbers on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 622 in November, when immunizations were not yet available.

“It’s a horrible situation. People are worn out. Dr. Jason Kuhl, chief medical officer of Providence Medford Medical Center in Oregon, stated, “You can see it in their eyes.”

They are watching progress ebb away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health-care professionals after months of keeping cases and hospitalizations at acceptable levels.

More persons with COVID-19 are in hospitals in Oregon than at any previous time throughout the pandemic, along with Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Hawaii is also on the verge of reaching that milestone.

In other news, the FDA is anticipated to approve COVID-19 booster doses for those with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, in order to provide them with an extra dose of protection.

The virus is making a comeback in the United States, thanks to a combination of the highly contagious delta strain and low vaccination rates, particularly in the South and other rural and conservative areas.

New cases are averaging around 123,000 per day across the country, a level last seen in early February, while deaths are at over 500 per day, rewinding the clock to May.

During the pandemic, Hawaii had one of the lowest infection and death rates in the US for the most part. In recent days, however, it has reported daily totals of more than 600 new viral cases, which is a new high.

Hawaii reported 291 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus on its worst day in 2020. By the end of this week, officials anticipate to reach 300.

Hawaii reported 291 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus on its worst day in 2020. By the end of this week, officials anticipate to reach 300.

Early on, demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the state seemed encouraging, but it took three weeks—much longer than expected—to fully vaccinate 50% to 60% of the eligible population. Vaccination rates have since leveled off. Across the country, the rate is about.