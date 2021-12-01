Oregon is attempting to join the ranks of states that provide an electronic vaccine verification tool.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Oregon is trying to join the list of states that provide residents with a digital form of evidence of COVID immunization to make the procedure easier when companies request it for access.

According to KGW-TV, the tool would be voluntary and allow residents to obtain their proof of vaccination by entering their name, date of birth, phone number, or email.

Although Oregon does not officially require proof of vaccination to enter establishments, cities such as Portland are seeing an increase in the number of restaurants and events that do. The Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers, is one of the most important venues in the state that demands evidence.

The technology is presently being tested by the state health department, and it is expected to become live in the spring of 2022.

The service is modeled after similar tools in Washington and California, among other places, where residents register their information and receive a QR code that businesses can scan to see the person’s name, date of birth, and vaccination status.

According to KGW-TV, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a press release on the day of the launch in June, “While CDPH [California Department of Public Health] recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version.”

California and Washington are two of nine states that already offer some type of digital vaccination card, according to Mary Kurilo of the American Immunization Registry Association, with around 20 more exploring similar systems.

“The ultimate goal,” she explained, “is to develop a single consolidated record for every individual inside a jurisdiction.”

According to The Seattle Times, Washington released its digital tool earlier this month, with the QR code able to be stored to a digital wallet or other apps like Apple Health or Google Pay.

According to Forbes, one of the most popular digital options is the SMART Health Card, a proof of vaccination program developed by the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a group of private and public technology and healthcare companies that includes Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic, and others.

For further information, go here. This is a condensed version of the information.