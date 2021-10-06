Oregon County Clerks are receiving an increase in recount requests and threats as a result of the Arizona audit.

Following the completion of the Arizona election audit, Oregon election officials began getting death threats and more calls for an audit of their state’s election results.

Calls and emails demanding an audit in Oregon began in June, but have surged in recent weeks, according to Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Marion County, but in 2020 he lost it by 1,870 votes.

“People will come and ask the inquiry, and then they will not wait for an answer,” Burgess explained. “They’ll start railing, sometimes with a lot of vulgarity and everything.”

Death threats were included in several of the communications. Burgess informed the FBI about a few of them. Other election workers, he said, are afraid of being photographed and becoming targets of violence.

He told the publication, “[The threats] tend to come in waves.” “At times, it’s difficult to distinguish if they are direct threats or not.”

According to a draft report released on September 24 by the Arizona election audit, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden received more votes than predicted over Republican President Donald Trump. The audit found no evidence of fraud.

Sonny Borrelli, a Republican state senator from Arizona, called the audit “proof of a conspiracy.” As a result, he believes the state’s election results should be “nulled.”

The methodology of the state’s audit was dubbed “laughable” by a group of eminent election specialists. Several of them said the auditors had just “made up the numbers.”

Generally speaking, Trump supporters and Trump-supporting Republican leaders have led the charge for election audits. Trump has long claimed that he lost the 2020 election as a result of a massive national plot involving extensive voter fraud.

Hackers allegedly penetrated voting machines to flip votes from Trump to Biden, according to members of Trump’s reelection team.

In Oregon, however, all voting is done by mail or through machines in rooms that are not connected to outside computer lines, according to the Statesman. The devices create hard and electronic copies, which are then instantly uploaded to the state.

For all primary, general, and special elections, including the 2020 election, Oregon law requires all 36 counties to undertake risk-limiting audits and random sampling hand counts. These audits have turned up no evidence of fraud.

